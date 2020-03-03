|
|
Marilyn Sue Young
Muncie - Marilyn Sue Young, 78, lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Friday, May 30, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana the daughter of Raymond and Maribell (VanNatter) Shaffer. Marilyn retired as a housekeeping supervisor with over twenty-five years of service for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed music and was a very talented piano player. Marilyn was a member of Full Gospel Temple, loved her family, and loved her dogs.
Survivors include several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a sister-n-law, Rosalee Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nancy Shaffer; her loving husband, Hubert W. Young; and several aunts and uncles.
Services to honor Marilyn will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Reverend Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020