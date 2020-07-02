Marilynn Jeanne Kirkwood
Hartford City - Marilynn Jeanne Kirkwood, 87, passed away at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at IU Health Blackford County Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on December 21, 1932 to daughter of Henry Orlan Williams and Mary Margaret (Greenlee) Williams. Both of her parents precede her in death.
Marilynn graduated from Hartford City High School in 1950. She married Gail Lynn Kirkwood on September 21, 1952 at EUB Church in Hartford City.
She was a homemaker, wife and mother. She had formerly worked at Fort Wayne Corrugate.
Marilynn was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Grama Sugar". She had a contagious smile. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Marilyn will be sadly missed by her husband, Gail L. Kirkwood of Hartford City; daughters, Lynn Ann Glentzer of Hartford City and Melissa A. Kirkwood of Castleton; son, Kevin J. (wife, Nancy) Kirkwood of Plant City, FL; grandchildren, Erin L. Henderson, Mitchell "Mitch" A. Glentzer (companion, Ruth Hook), Allison A. "Allie" (husband, Zac) Bonewit, Hannah M. Kirkwood and Emma J. Kirkwood; great-grandchild, Avery M. Henderson; siblings, William H. (wife, Paquita) Williams of VA, Rosanna "Annie" Pearl Williams of Hartford City and Delores Cook of CA; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by siblings, Warren C. Williams, Orlan G. Williams, Russel P. Williams, Arthur Williams, Mary Emma Byers, Ruth L. Fudge, Ruby Slentz and Delight Williams.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.
The family has requested private family visitation and funeral service at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.