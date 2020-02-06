|
|
Marion E. Shelton
Yorktown - Marion E. Shelton, 87, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Westminster Rehabilitation in Muncie, Indiana. She was born on Thursday, June 2, 1932 to the late Robert and Ollie Webb in Louisville, Tennessee.
Marion moved to Muncie, Indiana during the migration from the south to find jobs and a better way of life. She worked at Ball Brothers glass factory until it closed in the 1960s, and was employed at K-Mart as a salesperson and manager of the appliance department until she retired. Marion was educated in Tennessee and in Muncie schools, and attended Ball State University. While working at Ball Brothers, she met and married Clyde R. Shelton, to whom she was married for almost sixty years.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde; two daughters, Rhonda Connors and Debra (James) Gibson, both of Florida; sisters, Faye Haines of Florida, Wanda Potter of Albany, Indiana, and Jewell (Joe) Wilhoite of Tennessee; granddaughter, Jessica (Noel) Fliss of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandsons, Michael Fliss of Indianapolis, and Dustin Williams of North Carolina.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Patrice (Michael) Kilgore of Florida; granddaughter Nicole Williams of Florida, and two brothers, Charles Webb and Larry (Rustina) Webb of Muncie, Indiana.
Marion enjoyed raising and caring for the flowers around her Yorktown home, as well as watching the birds and animals that would come to visit. She enjoyed being with her kids, her sisters, and nieces and nephews, as well as traveling to Florida to visit with family and friends. She was also an excellent cook, wife, and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Private burial will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the I.U. Health Cancer Center, 1030 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020