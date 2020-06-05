Marion Wolfe
Muncie - Marion E. (Butch) Wolfe, 81, passed away suddenly June 3, 2020. He was born April 6, 1939 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Iona Ruth Brightly (McDonnel) and Marion Randolph Wolfe. He graduated from Muncie Central High School, class of 1957 and enlisted in the Air Force to proudly serve his country. During his service he met and married his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann, who survives. Marion retired from Midwest Metal after 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, doing small engine repair and part time farming. He was a past member of the American Rabbit Breeder Association and enjoyed helping with 4H. He was known by many and will be missed by all.
Marion is survived by his Wife, Mary Ann Wolfe; Children, Mary Mathewson (John), Marion Kirk Wolfe (Carol), Vickie Moore (James) and Charles Wolfe (Kristin); Grandchildren, Katie (Brandon), Ben, Jeremy (Felicia), Rachel, Nickie (Brandon), Marybeth, Tyler, Natalie, Kaleb, Bri'Anna (Joey) and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Daughter, Lorie Taulbee; Grandchildren, Mason Wolfe and Marion Samuel Wolfe.
Services for Marion will be held at Parson Mortuary, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Pastor Rod Eiler will officiate services, with burial to follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.