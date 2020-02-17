|
Marjorie Anne (Tutterrow) Wright
Muncie - On February 17, 2020 Marjorie Anne (Tutterrow) Wright left this life and went directly into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Waiting for her was the love of her life William M. Wright, her mother Rosella Lillian Tutterrow, her father Victor Hess Tutterrow, her sisters Lucille Lillian Bradburn, Patricia Marie Ramsey, her son-in law Robert Guernsey and many other dear friends.
Surviving and missing her are her children Kathie Lee (Wright) Guernsey, Randolph Monroe Wright and spouse Pamela Anne, Christopher William Wright and spouse Janis Carol along with her grandchildren, Robert William Guernsey, Abigail Lynn Guernsey, Brett Evan Wright and spouse Eena Mae, Blaine Ashton Wright, William Monroe Wright, Emma Grace Wright, Grace Lee Wright, and her great granddaughter Elizabeth Ester Alterio.
Born in Indianapolis on January 18th, 1931 she grew up in Muncie, Indiana. She graduated from Muncie Central High School where she was an honor student and well known for her beautiful soprano voice. Her love of singing continued throughout her life as she sang with the adult choir at First Baptist Church in Muncie and other local choirs when requested. She continued to minister through music into her later years leading the singing at Vespers at Westminster Village. She was also actively involved in other Women's ministries at church. She dedicated the early portion of her married life to her children and husband, always providing a loving home for her family. In her early forties she entered Ball State where she achieved her B.S. and M.A. degrees in Political Science graduating with honors. She worked as a Graduate Assistant in the Political Science Department at Ball State. After completing 2 years of Law School at Indiana University, she worked as a paralegal. She then started a career in Real Estate as a broker with RE/MAX Realty.
To her family and friends, Marjorie was a woman of faith, grace and determination. Her presence will be greatly missed.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Wade Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church, 309 East Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020