Marjorie Cochran
Winchester - Marjorie V. Cochran, our dear mother, was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Joe Ira and Ruby (Ralston) White of Winchester, IN.
Marjorie is survived by 3 daughters, Darlene (Ron) Roberts, Laurita Lo Glosette (Jeff Horn) and Juanita Tini (Max) Berg; 2 sons, Billy Joe Cochran, and Kit (Beth) Cochran; one sister, Barbara (Jack) Gillum; one brother, Michael (Sylvia) White; grandchildren, Vivian Hamilton, Keith Williams, Allen Williams, Rollin Cochran, Amy Kemper, Todd Pegg, Jamie Pegg, DeAnna Bradley, Bret Berg, Lance Berg, Kevin Cochran, and Danny Cochran; and several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Elizabeth; grandson, Joey F. Cochran; brother, Joe White, Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Greene, Patricia Odle, and Rosadeane Kelley.
Private services for our loving "momma" will be held at the convenience of the family.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020