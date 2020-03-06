Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Cochran Obituary
Marjorie Cochran

Winchester - Marjorie V. Cochran, our dear mother, was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Joe Ira and Ruby (Ralston) White of Winchester, IN.

Marjorie is survived by 3 daughters, Darlene (Ron) Roberts, Laurita Lo Glosette (Jeff Horn) and Juanita Tini (Max) Berg; 2 sons, Billy Joe Cochran, and Kit (Beth) Cochran; one sister, Barbara (Jack) Gillum; one brother, Michael (Sylvia) White; grandchildren, Vivian Hamilton, Keith Williams, Allen Williams, Rollin Cochran, Amy Kemper, Todd Pegg, Jamie Pegg, DeAnna Bradley, Bret Berg, Lance Berg, Kevin Cochran, and Danny Cochran; and several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Elizabeth; grandson, Joey F. Cochran; brother, Joe White, Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Greene, Patricia Odle, and Rosadeane Kelley.

Private services for our loving "momma" will be held at the convenience of the family.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -