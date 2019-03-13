|
Marjorie Denton
Raleigh - Marjorie Denton died on March 8, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was born to William E. and Catherine (Molter) Rust on August 26, 1919 in Morocco, Indiana and spent her younger days in northwest Indiana. She graduated from Winamac High School in 1937 and completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ball State Teachers College in 1940. Her Master of Arts Degree was completed at Ball State University in 1961. She taught in Selma and Muncie Community Schools for 38 years before retiring in 1981. After retirement she was a member of and served as president for several organizations including Delaware County Retired Teachers, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Eta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Selma Women's Club. She enjoyed affiliation with the Lady Lions of Muncie for over 50 years and her bi-monthly euchre club. She was married to Oscar Denton in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1994. They are survived by one son, William L. (Larry) of Wake Forest, NC. There also survived by two grandsons, Rob (wife, Janet) of Katy, TX and Chuck (wife-Kelly) and beloved great-grandson, Alex of Raleigh, NC. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Rev. David Hellman officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund at the Indiana Retired Teacher's Foundation, 2629 Waterfront Parkway, East Drive, Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN 46214 (www.retiredteachers.org). Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 13, 2019