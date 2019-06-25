|
Marjorie Dunlap
Maryville, TN - Marjorie Dunlap, 93 years old, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on June 20, 2019.
Marjorie was born March 2, 1926 to Curtis and Ruth Irwin. She was married to Glen Dunlap, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Surviving are brother, Danny, wife, Bonnie, a son Danny Jr. and daughter, Tracey; and sister, Carolyn Neal, 2 sons and a daughter. Marjorie's children are Aicy Evans, children Gary and Sherrie; Larry Lee Evans, son,Larry Lee Jr, both deceased; and Deloris Ann Vollmer, husband, Fred and son, Tique Andee. Marjorie will be missed by nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Marjorie lived the majority of her life on a farm in Gaston, Indiana where she worked at the telephone company in Gaston and later at Duffy Tool in Muncie. She was a member of Prairie Grove Church for many years and was active in Well wishers Home Ec Club. She was known for her cookie making and delicious cakes. Family and friends were often at her house for food and fun.
In 2016, Marjorie moved to Maryville, Tennessee to live with Fred, Deloris and Tique. She enjoyed helping in the garden and taking care of flowers.
Services will be in the room at the Union Cemetery 16301 N. State Road 3 Eaton, IN 47338 at 2:00 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 with Jerry Hobbick of the Nazarene Church officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 pm until time for the service. Family and friends are invited to Prairie Grove Church, 16775 N. County Road 775 W., Gaston, IN for light refreshments after the service.
Published in The Star Press on June 25, 2019