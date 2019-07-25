Marjorie E. Denney



Muncie - Marjorie E. Denney, 95, passed away on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.



She was born on November 19, 1923 in Muncie, the daughter of Clemon C. and Edith I. (Davis) Hobbs and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1942. On June 11, 1943 in Muncie, she married Omer G. Denney.



She owned and operated Marjorie's Majorette Studio for 24 years. Marjorie taught at Safety Town for 12 years and was also an active volunteer at the Marion VA Hospital for many years. She was a member of Old Town Hill Baptist Church, former member of the Goodfellow's Club, Chapter #104 of The Eastern Star, and a member of the charter chapter of American Businesswomen.



She loved to draw and enjoyed music.



Survivors include two daughters, Jean Thomas and Jenney Voke (husband, Mike), both of Muncie; seven grandchildren, Brian Thomas (wife, Katherine), Michael Thomas (wife, Brandi), Tony Thomas, Kevin Voke (wife, Jenni), Mindy Bassett (husband, Travis), Robin Thomas and Cathy Thomas; eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Omer G. Denney on October 2, 2006; and one son-in-law, John W. Thomas on January 19, 2019.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Bruce Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Old Town Hill Baptist Church, 3000 S. Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302.



The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Bethel Pointe for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Marjorie.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019