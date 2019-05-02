|
|
Marjorie Hawley
Winchester - Marjorie C. (Foutz) Hawley, 101, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, May 01, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on September 4, 1917, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Pearl C. and Valetta C. (Gilmore) Foutz.
A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Steve McCoy officiating. Entombment will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Winchester Alumni Association, P.O. Box 492, Winchester, IN 47394.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019