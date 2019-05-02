Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Winchester, IN
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Winchester, IN
Marjorie Hawley Obituary
Marjorie Hawley

Winchester - Marjorie C. (Foutz) Hawley, 101, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, May 01, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on September 4, 1917, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Pearl C. and Valetta C. (Gilmore) Foutz.

A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Steve McCoy officiating. Entombment will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Winchester Alumni Association, P.O. Box 492, Winchester, IN 47394.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019
