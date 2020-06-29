Marjorie I. Ward
Marjorie I. Ward

Muncie - Yorktown: Marjorie I Ward, 95, passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. Marjorie was born in Allart Tennessee, the daughter of Charaloet and Earl Brannon on Thursday April 4, 1925. Marjorie married Roy Leonard Ward in 1943 and remained married for 53 years until his passing in 1995. She was loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved her job as a crossing guard for the Muncie School System until her retirement in 2006.

Surviving Marjorie are her son Rick Ward, 14 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 39 great-great-grandchildren.

Her parents, husband Roy, daughter Barbara Parks and 2 sisters preceded Marjorie in passing.

Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Nick Bouse officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:30 until the time of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
