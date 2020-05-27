|
Marjorie Mae Applegate
Muncie - 12/18/1921 - 05/20/2020
Marjorie Mae Applegate, passed away peacefully due to natural complications at Willowbend Living Center on May 20, 2020 in Muncie, IN.
"Marjie" Mae lived a long life of service starting in her early childhood as she cared for her siblings and into her formidable years as a wife, mother, and grandmother tending to the needs of her own family. She showed her love through acts of service of many kinds, but her passion was cooking. She thrived in the kitchen and poured out her love for her family into every handwritten recipe shared and warm meal provided - the real definition of soul food. After the meal was complete, she was often found sitting in the kitchen, observing everyone else eating. Her satisfaction was knowing the one's she loved were all coming together in fellowship over her homemade country meals. Her devotion to God, her late husband Ray Vernon, and her family was her sole focus in life.
Marjorie Mae is survived by son Ray (Yoli) Applegate; son Terry (Ramana) Applegate; daughter Teresa (Larry) Ingram; daughter Brooke Meador; grandchildren Lisa, Monnie, Christina, Terry, Jonathan, Jared, Jordan, Keith, Lydia, Allen, and Angela. She is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mary Beymer; husband Ray; her siblings Homer, Thomas, Bob, Martha, Virginia, Doris, Zelpha; grandson Mark Lupercio; and great grandson Tony Lupercio.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28th, 11 am -12 pm, at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. St. Rd. 3, Muncie, IN 47303. A chapel service will immediately follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery & Mausoleum, 10703 N. St. Rd. 3, Muncie, IN 47303 at 12 pm. Flowers can be sent to Garden View Funeral Home. Please feel free to visit www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com to leave your condolences to the family.
Published in The Star Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020