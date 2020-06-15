Marjorie "Marg" Zigler
Marjorie "Marg" Zigler, age 82, a resident of rural Dunkirk, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
Marg was born on December 15, 1937, in Blackford County, Indiana, the daughter of Glen Von and Alma (Yanser) Sprowl. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and worked at 3M in Hartford City and Indiana Glass in Dunkirk. She married Lloyd Zigler on October 2, 1959.
Survivors include:
Her husband of 60 years: Lloyd Zigler - Dunkirk, Indiana
3 daughters: Tammy Rouch (husband Randy)- Inverness, Florida
Debbie Butcher (husband Michael) - Bryant, Indiana
Terri Buck (husband Jeff) - Portland, Indiana
1 son: Danny Ziggler (wife Kelley) - Henderson, Nevada
11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren
Services will be held at a later date at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.
Marjorie "Marg" Zigler, age 82, a resident of rural Dunkirk, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
Marg was born on December 15, 1937, in Blackford County, Indiana, the daughter of Glen Von and Alma (Yanser) Sprowl. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and worked at 3M in Hartford City and Indiana Glass in Dunkirk. She married Lloyd Zigler on October 2, 1959.
Survivors include:
Her husband of 60 years: Lloyd Zigler - Dunkirk, Indiana
3 daughters: Tammy Rouch (husband Randy)- Inverness, Florida
Debbie Butcher (husband Michael) - Bryant, Indiana
Terri Buck (husband Jeff) - Portland, Indiana
1 son: Danny Ziggler (wife Kelley) - Henderson, Nevada
11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren
Services will be held at a later date at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.