Marjorie "Marg" ZiglerMarjorie "Marg" Zigler, age 82, a resident of rural Dunkirk, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.Marg was born on December 15, 1937, in Blackford County, Indiana, the daughter of Glen Von and Alma (Yanser) Sprowl. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and worked at 3M in Hartford City and Indiana Glass in Dunkirk. She married Lloyd Zigler on October 2, 1959.Survivors include:Her husband of 60 years: Lloyd Zigler - Dunkirk, Indiana3 daughters: Tammy Rouch (husband Randy)- Inverness, FloridaDebbie Butcher (husband Michael) - Bryant, IndianaTerri Buck (husband Jeff) - Portland, Indiana1 son: Danny Ziggler (wife Kelley) - Henderson, Nevada11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildrenServices will be held at a later date at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.