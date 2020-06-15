Marjorie "Marg" Zigler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie "Marg" Zigler

Marjorie "Marg" Zigler, age 82, a resident of rural Dunkirk, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

Marg was born on December 15, 1937, in Blackford County, Indiana, the daughter of Glen Von and Alma (Yanser) Sprowl. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and worked at 3M in Hartford City and Indiana Glass in Dunkirk. She married Lloyd Zigler on October 2, 1959.

Survivors include:

Her husband of 60 years: Lloyd Zigler - Dunkirk, Indiana

3 daughters: Tammy Rouch (husband Randy)- Inverness, Florida

Debbie Butcher (husband Michael) - Bryant, Indiana

Terri Buck (husband Jeff) - Portland, Indiana

1 son: Danny Ziggler (wife Kelley) - Henderson, Nevada

11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

Services will be held at a later date at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Burial will follow at IOOF Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved