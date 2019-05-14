Mark A. Carter



Muncie - Mark A. Carter, 58, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.



Mark was born October 28, 1960 in Muncie, the son of James and Julia (Findley) Carter. He graduated from Delta High School in 1979. Mark graduated from Ball State University in 1983 with a Business Degree.



Mark owned and operated Carter's Hot Dogs for more than 25 years, and was affectionately known as "The Hot Dog Man".



He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and even moved to Cincinnati for awhile to be closer to the Reds. That is where he met his wife, Kathleen. Mark loved sports and was a Little League coach for several years. He enjoyed cooking and watching cooking shows.



Most of all, Mark loved his family and was a devoted husband and father.



Mark is survived by his wife Kathleen Carter, Muncie; two children, Megan Carter (fiancé-Josh), Muncie and Molly Carter, Chicago, IL; his father, James D. Carter, Muncie; one sister, Suzanne Bisel (husband, Jason), Crown Point; two brothers, Phillip Carter (wife, Rebecca), Irmo, SC, and Timothy Carter (wife, Kerri), Indianapolis; several nieces and nephews, Zachary Bisel, Carter Bisel, Colin Bisel, Dr. Christina New, Josh Carter, Chelsi Carter, and Clayton Carter; and his aunt, Dr. Alice Sue Dubea.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Carter; a son, William David Carter; a nephew, Nicholas Bisel; and his mother-in-law, Mary Waddell.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Thursday.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019