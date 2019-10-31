Services
Mark A. Mentis Obituary
Mark A. Mentis

Muncie - Mark A. Mentis, 61, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 8, 1958 in Muncie, the son of Paul G. and Doris J. (Harthan) Mentis and attended Muncie Schools.

Mark went on to Hillcroft Services for over 40 years and participated in Special Olympics for over 10 years in bowling and swimming. He attended High Street United Methodist Church. Mark was a huge Elvis fan who could sing his songs and also impersonate Elvis! Above all, Mark loved his family and spending time with them.

Surviving are his mother, Doris J. Mentis of Muncie; three siblings, Maria Ferber (husband, Bob) of Bradenton, FL, Michael Mentis (wife, Melissa) of Greentown and Matthew Mentis (wife, Michele) of Muncie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver, Vickie Daniels of Portland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul on October 26, 1995 and his aunt, Martha DeCrastos.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcroft Services, 114 E. Streeter Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303 or www.hillcroft.org/donate or to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
