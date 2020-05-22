|
Mark A. O'Connor
Union City - Mark A. O'Connor, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.
He was born in Union City on May 17, 1951, the son of John D. and Helen (Rosenbush) O'Connor and graduated from Union City Community High School in 1969. He graduated from IUPUI with a degree in Industrial Engineering and worked for a few years at Sheller-Globe in Union City before becoming an independent owner-operator.
Mark owned MRC Leasing for nearly 35 years before retiring. During his career he hauled everything from industrial machines, dies, presses, bus chassis's, heavy equipment and automobiles. He travelled to all lower 48 states during his time on the road. After retirement he worked with his son and later for J.W. Smith Trucking.
In his spare time, he was a master model airplane builder and an experienced gunsmith. He was most proud of his many M-1 Garand restorations. Mark loved to fish and spend time on the lake with family. He had a unique sense of humor and was always quick witted. He will be missed by many who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 46 years, Vicki (Moore) O'Connor, whom he married on June 15, 1974; two sons, Patrick O'Connor (wife, Melissa) and John O'Connor; four beloved grandchildren, Reganne Meridith, Colin Patrick, Jacob David and Gabriel Lane; two nephews, Rusty O'Connor (wife, Michelle) and Rodney O'Connor (wife, Angie); a niece, April Lovett; his sister-in-law, Connie O'Connor; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Russell "Jim" O'Connor; along with his parents.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Reichard Funeral Home in Union City. Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to PAWS Animal Rescue and Shelter, 239 North Columbia Street, Union City, Indiana or Community Christmas Corporation, 1373 Lansdowne Drive, Union City, Indiana 47390.
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020