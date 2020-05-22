Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lisbon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. O'Connor Obituary
Mark A. O'Connor

Union City - Mark A. O'Connor, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville.

He was born in Union City on May 17, 1951, the son of John D. and Helen (Rosenbush) O'Connor and graduated from Union City Community High School in 1969. He graduated from IUPUI with a degree in Industrial Engineering and worked for a few years at Sheller-Globe in Union City before becoming an independent owner-operator.

Mark owned MRC Leasing for nearly 35 years before retiring. During his career he hauled everything from industrial machines, dies, presses, bus chassis's, heavy equipment and automobiles. He travelled to all lower 48 states during his time on the road. After retirement he worked with his son and later for J.W. Smith Trucking.

In his spare time, he was a master model airplane builder and an experienced gunsmith. He was most proud of his many M-1 Garand restorations. Mark loved to fish and spend time on the lake with family. He had a unique sense of humor and was always quick witted. He will be missed by many who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 46 years, Vicki (Moore) O'Connor, whom he married on June 15, 1974; two sons, Patrick O'Connor (wife, Melissa) and John O'Connor; four beloved grandchildren, Reganne Meridith, Colin Patrick, Jacob David and Gabriel Lane; two nephews, Rusty O'Connor (wife, Michelle) and Rodney O'Connor (wife, Angie); a niece, April Lovett; his sister-in-law, Connie O'Connor; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Russell "Jim" O'Connor; along with his parents.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Reichard Funeral Home in Union City. Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to PAWS Animal Rescue and Shelter, 239 North Columbia Street, Union City, Indiana or Community Christmas Corporation, 1373 Lansdowne Drive, Union City, Indiana 47390.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -