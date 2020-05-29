Mark Anthony Elliott
Mark Anthony Elliott

Montpelier - Mark Anthony Elliott, 57, passed away at 5:41 p.m Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Hartford City on June 14, 1962 to Howard "Coot" L. Elliott and Violet M. (Kauffman) Elliott. His parents preceded him in death.

Mark graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1980. He married Lori R. (Dodds) on July 14, 1984.

He had formerly worked at ECI in Yorktown.

Mark loved to visit with friends, work on cars and go to NASCAR Races. He enjoyed the Montpelier Racetrack where he was a race car mechanic for driver Jeff Brown. He also loved animals especially dogs and lived a simple life.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Lori R. Elliott of Montpelier; loving son, Marcus Cody Elliott of Montpelier; siblings, Gary L. (wife, Diane L.) Elliott, Vernon Lee (wife, Helen) Elliott and Pamela Sue (husband, Casper) Rosas; in-laws, Lou Ann Shull, Robert R. "Bob" (wife, Jodi) Dodds Jr. and Lisa R. (husband, Bobby) Wilson; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Jack L. Elliott, Ray Dean Elliott, James Paul Elliott, Howard Franklin Elliott and Anna J. Morehouse.

Visitation and Funeral service will be private for Mark and he will be buried at Hartford City Cemetery.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to leave an online condolence.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348




Published in The Star Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
