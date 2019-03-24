|
|
Mark Austin Clevenger
Yorktown - Mark Austin Clevenger, 33, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home in Yorktown, IN after a long battle with ALS. He was born on September 28, 1985 in Muncie, IN the son of David Clevenger and Pat Holaday. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 2004 and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN.
Mark worked for Honeywell, Inc. (formerly Maxon Corporation) in Muncie until he was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. He enjoyed his beloved hobby of woodworking, being with friends and family as well as spending many summer days at his father's lake home in northern Indiana.
Mark is survived by his parents David Clevenger and Pat Holaday (husband, Kim Holaday); his brother, Kyle Clevenger of Schaumburg, IL; step-siblings, Carrie Starr (husband, Paul) of Yorktown, IN, Ben Holaday (wife, Heather) of Muncie, IN, Heather Atkinson (husband, Caleb) of Nashville, TN, and John Holaday (Isabel Branch) of Bloomington, IN; uncle, Rande Clevenger (wife, Virginia) of Pendleton, IN; uncle, John Dietrich (wife, Cindy) of Peru, IN; uncle, Jim Dietrich (wife, Rose) of Clarksville, IN; uncle, Steve Dietrich (wife, Billye) of Biloxi, Mississippi; as well a host of cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Marilyn Clevenger, Austin and Caroline Dietrich, and cousin, Brian Horne.
A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Yorktown, IN at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with Pastor Ron Wilson officiating.
Calling will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mt. Pleasant mortuary.
The family requests that those wishing to honor Mark's memory direct memorials in his name to the ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 E. 87th St. Ste. 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
