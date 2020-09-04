1/
Mark Passmore
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Passmore

Anderson - Mark R. Passmore, 57 of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mark was God's child, given to Jim and Eleanor on July 14, 1963.

Mark attended the Winchester public schools. At the time of his death, he lived in Anderson and worked at the Hopewell Developmental Center.

Mark loved trips to the country to see old barns and farm animals, especially pigs. He enjoyed watching TV. His favorite programs were I Love Lucy, NCIS, Law & Order or anything to do with the University of Tennessee.

Mark is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Thompson) Passmore; two brothers, Tim (Mary Ann) Passmore and Tom Passmore; a sister, Amy (Ben) Hendrickson; nieces and nephews, Ben (Miranda) Passmore, Tommy Passmore, Cacy (Tyler) Woodson, Riley Hendrickson, and Kate Hendrickson.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jim Passmore in 2010.

Graveside services for Mark will be at 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Rev. Don Myers officiating.

Friends and family may call from 2-3:45 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials in Mark's name may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to the Salvation Army, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:45 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Fountain Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved