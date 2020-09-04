Mark Passmore
Anderson - Mark R. Passmore, 57 of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Mark was God's child, given to Jim and Eleanor on July 14, 1963.
Mark attended the Winchester public schools. At the time of his death, he lived in Anderson and worked at the Hopewell Developmental Center.
Mark loved trips to the country to see old barns and farm animals, especially pigs. He enjoyed watching TV. His favorite programs were I Love Lucy, NCIS, Law & Order or anything to do with the University of Tennessee.
Mark is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Thompson) Passmore; two brothers, Tim (Mary Ann) Passmore and Tom Passmore; a sister, Amy (Ben) Hendrickson; nieces and nephews, Ben (Miranda) Passmore, Tommy Passmore, Cacy (Tyler) Woodson, Riley Hendrickson, and Kate Hendrickson.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jim Passmore in 2010.
Graveside services for Mark will be at 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Rev. Don Myers officiating.
Friends and family may call from 2-3:45 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials in Mark's name may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to the Salvation Army, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
.