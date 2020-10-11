Mark Stevick
Winchester - Mark R. Stevick, 68, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and kids. He was born on July 12, 1952.
Mark was a mold maker for 46 years, with 34 of those years at Anchor/Ardagh. He served as the Union President, Vice President, and Financial Secretary across 30 years. Mark served from 1996 to 1999 as the City Councilman-At-Large for Winchester, and served as President of the Council during those years. For 17 years, Mark served on the Indiana State Board of Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Randolph County and was presently serving as the Commissioner of the Board. He was the longest serving member of the ABC for Randolph County. Mark also served on the Cemetery Board and Area Planning Commission. He enjoyed studying American history, politics, listening to music, watching golf and football, spending time with family, and playing Scrabble and Yahtzee with his wife. His heroes were his mom, his wife, and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Stevick; his children, Tashena (Chris) Lindsey, Travis Stevick, and Chanda (Jeff) Stevick Herinckx; grandchildren, Logan (Steven) Jackson, Quentin Flynn, Madeleine Herinckx, and Spencer Herinckx; a great granddaughter, Brynleigh Jackson; and his brother, Brian Stevick.
Mark was preceded in death by his loving mother, Patricia A. (Helms) Stevick; and his grandson, Brandon.
Friends and family will meet to celebrate his life from 3-5 p.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, in Winchester. A private family service will follow with Pastor Jeff Straley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
