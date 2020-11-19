Marlaine Walters "Marty"
Muncie - Marlaine Walters "Marty", 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born in Muncie on August 29, 1948, the daughter of William T. and Mildred (May) White and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1966.
Marlaine spent most of her life dedicated to her family as a homemaker. She was a member of a Euchre Club, Bunko Club and was very active with Selma Athletic Boosters during the late 1980's and early 1990's. She was also a member of the MCHS Class of 1966 reunion committee. Marlaine enjoyed boardgames and crossword puzzles. She loved her Muncie Central Bearcats. Her other hobbies included Jeopardy, Star Wars and American History, especially World War II. Her most favorite hobby was seeing and spending time with her three grandchildren.
Survivors include her two children, Ann Marie Matlock of Greenfield and Thomas Walters (Anette) of Selma; her grandchildren, Olivia Walters, Cooper Matlock and Andrew Walters; her maternal aunt, Evalyn Clark of Albany; a brother-in-law, Jim Coulter of Shideler; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of very special friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Chet" Walters; her two sisters, Nadine Guy and Sharolyn Coulter; along with her parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Holcomb's mandate, all services will be private. Burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.