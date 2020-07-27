Marlene Ann (Lackey) King



Farmland - Marlene Ann (Lackey) King, 69, passed away Monday, July 27th, 2020 peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her daughters home in Warren, OH. Marlene was born in Muncie, IN, on November 11, 1950 a daughter of the late Louellen (Graham) and Harry Sheldon Lackey. She was a 1969 graduate of Monroe Central High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in 1973. Marlene was the loving wife of Kelly Gene King who she happily married on March 31, 1972. She was formerly employed as a Seamstress by Rivars Sewing in Albany, IN, and a member of Open Arms Church in Farmland, IN. Marlene enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading, trips to visit her grandchildren, taking them to the library, watching their sports and school activities and reading "Bears In The Night" to them. Marlene is survived by her loving husband; Kelly Gene King, daughter; Jeanann (King) Applegate (Aaron), Son; Sheldon King (Kelley), two brothers; Joe and Richard Lackey, and five grandchildren; Andrew, Alexander (Rachel), Kellee, and Austen Applegate, and Zoe King. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Wayne Lackey and one sister; Margie Lackey. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel with Pastor Brent Brumfield officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Farmland, IN. Please be assured that for your health and safety all CDC, government and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.









