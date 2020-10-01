Marlene Jones
Sarasota, FL - Marlene Jones, 79, Sarasota, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Knightstown. She was born April 10, 1941 in Sarasota, FL a daughter of Carile and Edra (Tootle) Herring.
Marlene loved sports and watching the game show network. She enjoyed going out for lunch and spending time with her sister and family. She also enjoyed playing cards and camping.
Marlene is survived by children, Rhonda (Bill Ratliff) Earls and Phillip (Giselle) Jones; grandchildren, Sabrina, Ashley, Kelsey, Courtney S., Courtney J., Lindsay; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Travis and Jerry Herring; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Jones; daughter, Denice Slack and sister, Bernice Wallace.
There will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. Condolences and memories of Marlene may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com
