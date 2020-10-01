1/1
Marlene Jones
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Jones

Sarasota, FL - Marlene Jones, 79, Sarasota, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Knightstown. She was born April 10, 1941 in Sarasota, FL a daughter of Carile and Edra (Tootle) Herring.

Marlene loved sports and watching the game show network. She enjoyed going out for lunch and spending time with her sister and family. She also enjoyed playing cards and camping.

Marlene is survived by children, Rhonda (Bill Ratliff) Earls and Phillip (Giselle) Jones; grandchildren, Sabrina, Ashley, Kelsey, Courtney S., Courtney J., Lindsay; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Travis and Jerry Herring; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Jones; daughter, Denice Slack and sister, Bernice Wallace.

There will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service Knightstown Chapel. Condolences and memories of Marlene may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
My prayers to you all. Marlene was a wonderful woman and I always felt her kindness growing up next door and being at your house all the time. May God be with you.
Lisa Rawlinson Renbarger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved