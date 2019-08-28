Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Resources
Marlene N. Vincent

Marlene N. Vincent Obituary
Marlene N. Vincent

Muncie - Marlene N. Vincent, 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born on Saturday, July 24, 1937, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of William Vernon and Marvetta (Moore) Van Matre. Marlene worked for Meadow Gold Ice Cream for thirty years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed singing Karaoke and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Robert (Brenda) Landers, Greenwood, Indiana, Gregg "Butch" (Karen) Vincent, Muncie, Indiana, and Trina (Emilio) Amador, Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Vincent, and Rena Line, both of Muncie, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Larry Vincent; and one brother, Mike Van Matre.

Services to honor Marlene will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Doris Westerman officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019
