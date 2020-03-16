|
Marlene S. Beard
Muncie - Marlene S. Beard, 75, passed away Sunday evening, March 15, 2020, at the Golden Living Center.
She was born Sunday, March 17, 1944, in Willshire, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Spring) Schinnerer. Marlene enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing and quilting, working in her garden, and working many crafts. She was a devout member of the Eaton Church of God. Marlene retired from Ball State University where she worked as a cook.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-six years, Richard Beard; three sons, Todd (wife, Lisa) Beard, Mark (wife, Jinny) Beard, and Andrew (wife, Brenda) Beard; one brother, Lester (wife, Patricia) Schinnerer; one sister, Judy Fraly; grandchildren, Brandon Beard, Brittney Vincent, Taylor Beard, Rayle Beard, Drew Beard, and Alex Beard; great-grandchildren, Ben Vincent, Zoey Vincent, and Cole Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Schinnerer; three brothers, Joe Schinnerer, George Schinnerer, and Kenneth Schinnerer.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Ken Hogg officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020