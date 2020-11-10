Marsha Evelyn Moore



Marsha Evelyn Moore, 97, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Seven Lakes Golf & Tennis Community, Ft. Myers, Fla., where she served on the community's board and many committees during her 23 year residency. An avid golfer, she took pride in her four hole-in-one trophies garnered on the community's course.



Born in Hartford City , Ind. , and former resident of Albany , Ind. , her extended education included courses and intensives in career related environmental, geological, public policy and management studies at Indiana University , Bloomington , Ind. She retired as a Senior Right of Way Agent and Superintendent for (Indiana & Michigan Electric) American Electric Power's Fort Wayne headquarters from 1942 until retiring in 1983.



She was an honored 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Zonta and past member of the American Right of Way Association.



She is survived by nieces, Nancy (Dennis) DeWitt of Sarasota, Fla., Susan (David) Deskins of Fisher, Ind., Marsha Kay (Gene) Rudek of Fort Wayne, Joyce Prouty of Stafford, Va., and Carolyn (Doug) Johnson of Portland, Ind..; nephew, Dr. Bob (Suni) Moore of Nesbit, Miss.; longtime friends and companions, Robert Brindley of Constantine, Mich., and Carole Farrington of Ft. Myers, Fla., as well as many beloved great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie (Willman) and Nathan Moore Sr.; sister, Maxine (Pat) Welch; brothers, Bob (Shirley) and Nathan ( Frances ) Moore ; nephews, Richard Welch and Pat Welch, and cousin, Janice Sutton.



A Celebration of Life and entombment in the Garden of Memory, Muncie, Ind, are planned for the Spring of 2021. Memorials in Marsha E. Moore's name may be directed to Hope Hospice Development Dept., 9470 HealthPark Circle , Ft. Myers, FL 33908 .









