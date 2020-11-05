1/
Marsha "Sue" Howell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha "Sue" Howell

Muncie - Marsha "Sue" Howell, 75, Muncie, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Bethel Pointe.

She was born Thursday, October 25, 1945, in Muncie, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Barber) Howell. Sue was a caregiver and "pet-sitter" for many of her family members and friends. She enjoyed cooking many special dishes for several family events. Sue was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church and taught Sunday School for many years. More recently she attended Cornerstone Community Church.

Survivors include her brother, Robert (wife, Angelia) Howell Sr.; nephew, Robert "Bobby" (wife, Cortney) Howell Jr.; niece, Chrystal (husband, T.J.) Lovegrove; nephew, Brandon (wife, Laura) Howell; nephew, Skyler Howell; step-niece, Amberlee (husband, Michael) Lyons; step-nephew, Aaron Howard; several cousins, including Penni Matchett; aunt, Nina Howell, and her family; several great-nieces; great-nephews; and her canine cousin, Mac.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Helen Howell; infant brother, Jackie Howell; and sister, Bonnie Bright.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Chris Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved