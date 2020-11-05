Marsha "Sue" Howell
Muncie - Marsha "Sue" Howell, 75, Muncie, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Bethel Pointe.
She was born Thursday, October 25, 1945, in Muncie, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Barber) Howell. Sue was a caregiver and "pet-sitter" for many of her family members and friends. She enjoyed cooking many special dishes for several family events. Sue was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church and taught Sunday School for many years. More recently she attended Cornerstone Community Church.
Survivors include her brother, Robert (wife, Angelia) Howell Sr.; nephew, Robert "Bobby" (wife, Cortney) Howell Jr.; niece, Chrystal (husband, T.J.) Lovegrove; nephew, Brandon (wife, Laura) Howell; nephew, Skyler Howell; step-niece, Amberlee (husband, Michael) Lyons; step-nephew, Aaron Howard; several cousins, including Penni Matchett; aunt, Nina Howell, and her family; several great-nieces; great-nephews; and her canine cousin, Mac.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Helen Howell; infant brother, Jackie Howell; and sister, Bonnie Bright.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Chris Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
