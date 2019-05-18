Services
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7111
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Portland - Marsha J. Pusey, age 78, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Portland. She was a 1958 graduate of Saratoga High School in Randolph County, Indiana.

Marsha Pusey was born August 6, 1940 in Saratoga, Indiana the daughter of Dick and Imogene (Bradley) Rheinhart. She was married on February 22, 1992 to Gary Pusey.

Survivors Include: her beloved husband- Gary Pusey, Portland, Indiana; 1 Daughter- Sherri Davis, Portland, Indiana; 1 Son- Rick Shannon (wife- Kim), Portland, Indiana; 1 Step son- Chad Pusey (wife- Mary Lou), Oblong, Illinois; 2 Sisters- Beverly Gray (husband-Bud), Winchester, Indiana, Janet Morris (husband-Dan), Parker City, Indiana; 1 Brother- Doyle Rheinhart (wife Carla), Portland, Indiana; Grandchildren- Andrew Shaneyfelt(wife-Tanya), Aaron Shaneyfelt, Karinda Harker (husband-Eric), John Boswell, Abbie Davis, Mark Shannon (wife-Denise), Tyler Shannon (wife-Leah), Lindsey Schlarman (husband-Tyler), Christopher Shannon, Travis Shannon, Brooke Hawkins, Codie Pusey, Alexis Pusey, Lyndee Lou Pusey, Erica Pusey, Logan Hawkins, Alesha Cumins; 22 Great Grandchildren

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Shannon, Brother-Larry Rheinhart, Parents- Dick and Imogene Rheinhart

Visitation will be held from 10:30am-1:30pm on Saturday in the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 1:30pm Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Hugh Kelly officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Saratoga Cemetery in Randolph County, Indiana.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
Published in The Star Press on May 18, 2019
