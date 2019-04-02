Marsha Jo Jackson



Muncie - Marsha Jo Jackson, 75, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019 at her home.



Marsha was born on February 21, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to Joe and "Emmy" Brown (Marsh), who preceded her in death.



In 1962, she graduated from Muncie Central High School and married Robert (Bob) L. Jackson, her one true love. Together they had two boys, Jeffrey (Jeff) W. Jackson and Randy Lee Jackson (wife, Leesa Bennett). Bob and Jeff preceded her in death.



Marsha is survived by her son, Randy Lee Jackson (Leesa); her loving sister, Diann (Bill) Wood; nephew, Jay Wood; niece, Leeannda (Brandon) Fischer; grandsons Jonathan and Stephen Jackson.



She was a lifelong and integral member of Fountain Square United Methodist Church where she will be greatly missed by her church family.



Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. With a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel to celebrate her life.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 2, 2019