Marsha Lee Bost
Hartford City - Marsha Lee Bost, 75, of Hartford City, IN, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at I.U. Methodist Hospital, in Indianapolis, IN. Marsha was born in Muncie, IN, on September 6, 1944 a daughter of the late Alice (Bell) and Ray Batten. She was a 1962 graduate of Montpelier High School and a retired bus driver and custodian for Blackford County Schools. Marsha was the widow of Marvin B. Bost who she happily married on June 11, 1968 and sadly lost on January 13, 2009. Marsha was a member of Grace and Mercy Gospel Church in Millgrove, IN, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, Frank Merry Park Board, Jackson Twsp. Sewage Board in Blackford County, and Local Union 96. She was a bus driver for 7 years, custodian for 10 years, and worked in the Kerr Glass box shop for 5 years. Marsha enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, word finds, crocheting, cooking, Chicago Cubs, church activities, listening to country and gospel music, going to shows at the Dunkirk Train Depo, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and dinners with extended family members. Marsha is survived by 2 sons; Greg and Todd Bost, 1 brother; Henry Batten (wife Georgia), 1 sister; Jenice Gregory (husband Gary), 3 grandchildren; Taylor, Tanner and Tarrin, 3 great grandchildren; Trent, Gabriel, and Mayah, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, 7 brothers; Rex, Joe, Jim, Johnny, and Bill Batten and 3 infant brothers, 7 sisters; Betty Cain, Roberta Olfield, Mildred Rector, Thelma Welch, Peggy Rector and infant twin sisters. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Brother Marion Donathan officiating. Burial will be held in Black Cemetery, Albany, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020