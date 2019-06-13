Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Elm Ridge Memorial Park
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
Marshall Lewis Dunsmore Jr.

Marshall Lewis Dunsmore Jr. Obituary
Marshall Lewis Dunsmore Jr.

Muncie - Marshall Lewis Dunsmore Jr., 69, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana.

He was born on Saturday, February 25, 1950, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Marshall and Geneva Dunsmore Sr. Marshall was an auto body repairman and worked for Dunsmore Auto Body. He enjoyed working on cars and was a collector of everything. Marshall would help anyone he could.

Survivors include his siblings, Russell Dunsmore, Laura (husband, Bill) Smith, Rosalie Adkins, Roberta (husband, Byron) Johnson, and Debbie Dunsmore; his niece, Arlena Staton; great-nephew, Brodhi Staton; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; ten siblings; four nephews; three nieces; and his beloved pets.

Graveside services for Marshall will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019
