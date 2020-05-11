|
Martha Bonnell
Muncie - Martha Bonnell, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Center. She was 89 years of age and was married to Richard Bonnell, also of Muncie and residing at Morrison Woods.
Martha was the daughter of E.O. and Letha Williams. Mrs. Bonnell was born June 14, 1930, in Chanute, Tennessee and was an elementary education graduate of Tennessee Technological University. She moved to Muncie in 1955 and taught second grade at Cowan School. Martha received her master's degree from Ball State University and then taught First Grade at Stevenson and Grissom Elementary Schools. On October 15, 1965, Martha married Richard Bonnell, and they spent 54 wonderful years together. Mrs. Bonnell retired in 1990. Over the years of her caring and principled teaching, she touched the lives of hundreds of students, and in many instances over the course of her 35-year career she taught multiple generations of the same family.
Martha was a member of the Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church and the church's Pair and Spares Sunday school class. Through her church she was an active member of many of Gethsemane's congregation and community-outreach programs. Mrs. Bonnell was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association of Delaware County.
In addition to her husband Richard, Mrs. Bonnell is survived by her sister, Alice Jean Talbott of Muncie and her sister-in-law, Deanie Williams of Albany, Kentucky. Martha is also survived by her nephew, Dr. Max Talbott and his wife, Barbara, of Austin, Texas; her nephew, Colonel John Williams and his wife, Michele, of Clarksville, Tennessee; and her nephew, Robert Williams and his wife, Susan, of Georgetown, Kentucky. Mrs. Bonnell is also survived by her great niece, Dr. Laura Talbott Clark of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her great nephew, Robert Talbott of Lake City, Florida and her great nephew, Dr. Matthew Williams of New Orleans, Louisiana. Three great- great nephews and one great- great niece also survive Mrs. Bonnell.
Mrs. Bonnell was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Wendell Williams and Lieutenant Colonel John Williams.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, North of Muncie with Rev. Vickie Perkins and Pastor Tony Collins officiating.
Due to Corona Virus safety procedures, the public can view Martha's service live at 12:00 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 on www.Facebook.com/thegardenatgethsemane or www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1201 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie, IN, 47303.
Published in The Star Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020