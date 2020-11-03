Martha Burgess



Muncie - Martha Jane Burgess, 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday November 1, 2020, at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on March 11, 1935 in Cowan, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle Burgess.



Martha was a longtime member of The River of Life Church. She graduated from Cowan High School in 1953 and later served in the U.S. Army Wacs (Woman's Army Corps). Miss Burgess became a Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service having served in the Eaton, Indiana Post Office. She had spent most of her life serving others by mowing lawns, providing transportation and delivering meals etc. to many, and according to her, caught the" Worlds Largest Bass. "



Survivors include her best friend of 60 years, Dena Cooper; four nephews, Gary, J.R., John and Mark; three nieces, Jerri, Joy and Janet.



She is preceded in death by her parents; one niece, Barbara; four siblings, Ray, Mary, George and Bethel.



Cremation is being done with a private family memorial to take place at a later date. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.









