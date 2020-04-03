|
|
Martha Chadwick
Muncie - Martha L. Chadwick, 76, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 1, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born July 11, 1943 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Benjamin Powell and Virginia (Paine) Hatton. She married the love of her life, Wayne Chadwick on April 6, 1959, who survives. Martha enjoyed attending garage sales and cooking for her family, she was a doting mother that loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her grand-dogs Charlie and Ryder.
Besides her husband of 61 years, Wayne, she is survived by a son, Wayne (Ann) Chadwick Jr.; Daughters; Susan (Paul) Johnson, Darla (Adolf) Ramos, Abby (Robert) Thornburg and Amy (Chad) Clevenger; Brothers; Bob and Ronny Hatton; Sisters; Mary Diaz and Linda Hatton; Grandchildren; Chad, Coby and Lindsey; Great-grandchildren; Tyler, Izak, Jason, Brayden, Dylan, Brandon, Maci and Maddy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Daughter; Marla Chadwick; and 4 brothers.
Wayne loved the time that the Lord blessed him with Martha, and knows she's home with the Lord again.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Williamson for his exceptional care of Martha.
Private immediate family services due to the Covid-19 virus will be held with pastor Ken Fuller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in order to offset funeral costs.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020