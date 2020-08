Martha "Kitty" CowgillAlbany - Martha "Kitty" Cowgill, age 82, Albany, died Friday August 14, 2020 at home following an extended illness. Born February 22, 1938 in Mitchell, Indiana, she moved to Jay County at a young age and attended Madison Township High School. She was a longtime Albany resident and attended Albany Nazarene Church. Kitty worked as a cook for several years and provided babysitting for area children. She enjoyed sewing, baking, plaster crafting, and attending fall festivals.Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jerry Cowgill; son: Jerry Cowgill, Albany; daughters: Donna Cowgill (partner: John Reynolds), Portland, Brenda Clossen (husband: August), Belleville, IL, and Deborah "Debbie" Myers (husband: Steven), Portland; 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents: Cletus & Ruby (Reynolds) Merry; brother: Raymond Merry, and sisters: Dorothy Scholer, Shirley Collins, Jo Bonvillian, and Mary Funk.Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Salamonia Cemetery.Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com