Martha D. (Helm) Artrip



Muncie - Martha D. (Helm) Artrip, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bethel Pointe and Rehabilitation.



She was born on October 26, 1926 in Muncie, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Helm.



Martha graduated from Muncie Central High School. She was a member of Fairlawn Church of Christ, the 44th Class Reunion Group, and Avondale Sympathy Club. Martha loved flowers, her cat, and her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother.



Survivors include her three children, Dennis Artrip (wife, Ann), Chuck Artrip (wife, Karen), and Cheryl Teague (husband, Paul); twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lloyd Artrip, brother, David Helm, two grandchildren, one great-grandson, and special friend, Ed Lee.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019