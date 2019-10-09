|
Martha E. Scott
Muncie - Martha E. Scott died Saturday September 28 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Services have been entrusted to L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, IN . Celebration of Life Service will be held October 12 at Garden of Gethsemane 1201 McGalliard Road, Muncie,IN 47303. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to noon with a celebration of Life starting at noon, Rev. Michelle Cob officiating. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Martha E. Scott Handicapped Accessibility Fund c/o Fowlerton United Methodist Church 315 North Franklin Street, Fowlerton, IN 46930
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 9, 2019