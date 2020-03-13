|
|
Martha Elizabeth Rees
Eaton, IN - Martha Elizabeth Rees, 91, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020.
She was born on July 2, 1928 to Oren A. and Marie R. (Sodders) Shultz of Redkey, Indiana. Martha graduated with the class of 1946 at Redkey High School and then married her high school sweetheart, Melvin A. Rees at the home of her parents on July 27, 1946 in Redkey.
They were happily married and best friends for 66 years until his passing in 2013. Martha was a homemaker for many years, raising their two sons Rick and Larry. She later worked for 14 years and retired from Hoiday Inn of Muncie.
Martha was president of Queen Esters class in Shideler for many years and a member of the Redkey Alumni Association.
She attended Redkey Church of the Nazarene.
Martha was a two-time cancer survivor. She and Melvin traveled to Wisconsin for many years where they did a lot of bass fishing. Martha enjoyed being outdoors, the beauty of nature, and especially loved working among her flowers. One of her favorite things to do was sitting in her porch glider, enjoying her family and friends whom she dearly loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Rees, her parents Oren and Marie Shultz and a sister Wilma Humphrey.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Rick (Linda) Rees of Vincesses and Larry Rees of Eaton; three grandchildren: Shane (Misty) Rees of Middletown, Angela (Chad) Fisher of Vincennes and Ashley (Dane) Cantwell of Monroe City. Martha was also blessed with eight grand-children: Brooklynne, Savannah and Madyson Rees, Makayla, Macey and Mallory Fisher, Wyatt and Josephine Cantwell and one great-grandchild, Uriah Rees. She is also survived by two nephews, Ronald and Donald Meyer and several cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor John Clark and Robert Farris officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation will be prior to services from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made in her name to Redkey Church of the Nazarene, 801 W High St., Redkey, IN 47373.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020