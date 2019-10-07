|
Martha Elizabeth Scott
Muncie - Martha Elizabeth Scott died Saturday September 28 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. She received Christ as her Lord and Personal Savoir at an early age. She was an faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served as Director of Outreach Ministry at Faith United Methodist Church. She was a leader in the United Methodist Women and was an passionate servant in several churches in the North Indiana Conference.
Martha loved all people and especially children an her great Grandchildren .She was an avid reader, an prolific writer of poems. She wrote volumes of praises letters to her God.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Reverend Jack Scott, Children Geoffrey Hull, Myra ( Sidney) Teague, Valerie Fulford. Sisters Mozell Sutton and Teresa Campbell. Also surviving her are 8 grandchildren, Rae Shelle Green, Andre ( Daniell) Covington, Travis Casy, and Shanell ( DeJuan) Evans, Geoffrey and Genita Hull, Rodney and Elyse Fulford.
Services have been entrusted to L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson ,IN. Celebration of Life service will be held October 12, at the Garden of Gethsemane, 1201 McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303. Family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 pm, with a celebration of Life at starting 12:00 Noon. Reverend Michelle Cobb officiating.
Interment will be at Anderson Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions in Martha's memory can be made to Martha E. Scott Memorial Fund, Fowlerton United Methodist Church 315 North Franklin Street, Fowlerton, IN 46930.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 7, 2019