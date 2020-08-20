Martha Elizabeth Sinclair
Martha Elizabeth Sinclair, 91, passed away at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday, December 11, 1928, the daughter of George and Gladys Harrison. Martha graduated from Muncie Central High School. She married William Eugene Sinclair and he passed away July 29, 2010. They shared sixty two years together. She married Marlan Harris December 11, 2014, and he survives.
Martha worked at A&P and Woolworth's when she was a teenager. She also worked at Wertz Novelty Store. Martha and William were owners of a few shoppes called Mr. Softy, Sally Sundae, and Wolfes Ice Cream. She retired from Ball State University in the Purchasing Department. Martha attended Harris Chapel in Selma, Indiana.
Shopping was Martha's favorite thing to do. She loved to dress up and look her best. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, working in her flower beds, and playing in a euchre club. She supported many charities, and was a member of the Red Hat Group. She went to Indiana Beach frequently and camped there. She also enjoyed camping with family and friends at other campgrounds. In her younger years, Martha also joined talent competitions by dancing and singing at the downtown theatre.
Martha is survived by her husband, Marlan Harris; son, Jerry Sinclair (wife, Shannon); daughter, Sandra Wing (husband, Jeff); step-sons, Jerry Harris (fiancé, Brenda Boyd), and Randy Harris (wife, Barbara); step-daughters, Nicki Jackson (husband, Spencer), and Gay Sparks (husband, Ken); grandchildren, Anthony, Jessie, and Debbie Thompson, Christina Gaskill (husband, Shaun), Tim Wing (wife, Krystina), and sixteen step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Trinatee Wickersham, Elias Walters, Serenity Thompson, Odin & Osiris Wing, Madison Jones, Nolan Detamore, and thirty-four step-grandchildren; four step great-great grandchildren; special nieces, Shirley Price, Sherry and Susan Harrison, Debbie Allman, Diane Smith, and Donna McLaughlin; special nephews, Paul Long and Bill Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Sinclair; her parents; a son, Michael Sinclair; brothers, Warren, Bill and Vere Harrison.
A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, at 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Due to limited seating capacity, the funeral service will be reserved for close family and friends only.
Public visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
