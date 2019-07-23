|
Martha Ellen Qualkinbush, of Muncie, just shy of her 100th birthday, passed away on July 20, 2019. Martha Ellen was born in Lapel, IN, the daughter of George and Hester (McKinley) Hall.
Martha Ellen was a devoted caregiver and homemaker in the roles of wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was family-oriented and provided for every means for her family. Her passions included reading, cooking, baking, and gardening.
Martha Ellen will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Nancy (Clayton) Noel and Jim (Pam) Qualkinbush; granddaughters: Kelli (James) Glesige, Salli Noel, Kendra Simcoe, and Lauren Todd; great-grandchildren: Paige Gibson, Griffen Glesige, and Emma Pfohl; great-great-granddaughter, Adalynn Gibson; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Vera Mullikin; and brother-in-law, Rodney Qualkinbush.
Martha Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ray Qualkinbush; and siblings: Wilmer, Ernest, Beulah, Phillip, and George William.
Per the request of Martha Ellen, her family will gather in private. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019