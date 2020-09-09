1/1
Martha "Babe" Hershey
Martha "Babe" Hershey

Muncie - Martha "Babe" Hershey, 94, died peacefully at her residence, September 8, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief illness from cancer.

She was born February 5, 1926, in Muncie, the daughter of Bennie and Margarite Miller.

Martha loved the Lord and faithfully attended Halteman Village Baptist Church for many years.

Mrs. Hershey graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1944 and attended Indiana Business College. She was employed with Ball Brothers and later Ball State University prior to her retirement.

She is survived by three daughters, Katherine Marsh (Bruce), Germantown, OH, Meri Jenkins, Indianapolis, Sue-Ann Hershey, Jacksonville, FL, and one son, Frank "Chip" Hershey III (Mary), Indianapolis; one sister, Helen Bilbrey Reed; a nephew, Mike Bilbrey (Claudia); six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren, with one on the way.

Mrs. Hershey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Hershey; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Howd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Halteman Village Baptist Church, 4100 N. Oakwood Ave., Muncie, IN 47304, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Private Family gathering will be held in her memory.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
