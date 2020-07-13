Martha J. Shockley
Muncie - Martha J. Shockley, 78, passed away after her third battle in 20 years with cancer on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born on April 17, 1942 in Delaware County, Indiana, the daughter of Thomas C. and Marjorie (Heath) Shockley Brown.
Martha graduated from Cowan High School and Indiana Business College. She worked as a bank teller at Mutual Bank for a few years and retired from First Merchants Bank after several years.
Martha enjoyed singing with the cancer choir. Martha was an enthusiastic spectator of the big ten basketball teams (especially IU & Purdue) as well as the Pacers. She also enjoyed watching the Colts the past few years. She is a long-term correspondent of a "pen pal" from England who she became acquainted with in junior high school as well as corresponding with other friends. Martha loved her family and was a loving loyal friend.
Survivors include her cousin, Judith Buntin (husband, Bill) of Yorktown; two nephews, Ronald L.E. "Sonny" Ray, Jr. (wife, Angela) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and James R. Jester (wife, Teresa) of Lafayette, Indiana; and several extended Heath and Shockley family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Wanda M. Jester, close friend and traveling companion, Nancy J. McCord, and two great-nephews, JJ Jester and Corey Jester.
Private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place in Tomlinson Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to America's Hometown Band, 2112 W. Berwyn Road, Muncie, IN 47304.
