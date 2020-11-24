Martha Jean (Huber) Stephenson
Muncie - Martha Jean (Huber) Stephenson went to be with her Lord on November 24th, 2020. She was born on February 18,1923, to Alred and Jessie Huber and was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. George Huber. She subsequently graduated from Gaston High School and married Robert B. Stephenson, the love of her life. Together they lived on a farm near Albany for most of their married life. They attended Bethel United Methodist Church where she taught a Sunday school class for many years as well as serving in a number of other positions. The Church was noted for its Ice Cream Socials which she was substantially involved including handling the publicity. Martha also was involved in a number of clubs and was admired by her family and friends for her baking skills, including her chocolate cake which won her a husband for life.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers, Rex Huber, Richard (Dick) Huber, Robert Huber and Gary Huber and by her sister, Barbara Huber as well by a brother-in-law, William Stephenson. She is survived by two sons, Rex Stephenson and Phillip Stephenson (Jeanine), and five grandchildren, Janice Watkins (Lawrence Latner), Jason Stephenson (Regina), Angela Windt (Paul), Jessica Stephenson, and Juliet Stephenson and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Francis Stephenson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha served the Lord all of her life and is now reunited with her husband and all of her family and friends, including her in-laws, Blaine and Beulah Stephenson with whom she was very close. There is undoubtedly quit a celebration in progress.
A celebration service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be given to the East 16th Street Church of God, 2605 E. 16th St., Muncie, IN 47302. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Black Cemetery, Albany, Indiana at 11:00 a.m. The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com