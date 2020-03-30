|
Martha Olive Goheen Barb
Muncie - Martha Olive Goheen Barb died peacefully at Westminster Village on March 29, 2020, at age 98. She was born December 22, 1921 in Manhattan, Kansas to Albert Jack and Olive Cadwell Goheen.
She graduated from Manhattan KS High School in 1939 and from Kansas State University in 1943 with a BS in Home Economics where she met Earl Clair Barb. They were engaged on the veranda of Van Zile Hall at K-State during a World War II blackout and married in Manhattan on May 9, 1943, after Earl became an officer in the U.S. Army.
Early in her married life she taught school in El Paso, Texas, then stayed home to raise their four children. The family originally moved to Muncie in 1958 and then returned in 1970 after living six years in Connecticut. Martha went back to work in 1976 when she and Earl started EMAR Inc until she retired in 1991. She volunteered with the Salvation Army and YWCA and was a member of PEO. Her hobbies included playing bridge, backgammon and other games, reading, needlework and sewing, traveling across the US and throughout the world and watching sports on TV. Martha was the best cook! She was famous for her dinner rolls and biscuits, just ask any of her grandchildren. Martha was an Elder at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Survivors who deeply loved and will truly miss her include her husband of over 76 years, Earl; son, Stuart (Paula) Barb of Elkhart; two daughters, Linda (David Hinshaw) Barb of Sheridan and Carolyn (Neal) Sadler of Medina, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Atkins, Matthew (Cathy Chung) Barb, Adam (Jesse) Barb, Nathan (Katelyn Macrae) Sadler and Debby Sadler; step-grandchildren, Chris Hinshaw and Richard (Jennifer) Hinshaw; six great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Steve; brothers, Ralph, Paul, Albert Jack and John; and sister, Trilla Beck.
The family would like to convey their thanks and gratitude to the aides and nurses on Bristol Court at Westminster Village for their care of Martha and support of Earl.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie IN 47304.
The family will have a funeral service and burial when conditions permit due to current regulations with the Coronavirus.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020