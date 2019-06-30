|
Martha "Susie" Scroggins
- - Martha "Susie" Scroggins was born on March 14, 1939 in Clarksville Tennessee to Willie B and Douglass Allen. She Moved to Muncie in 1944. She attended Muncie Community Schools. She accepted Christ at an early age. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball and was very competitive. She was employed by General Motors for 32 years. Susie Married the late Beryl Scroggins in 1967. She is survived by Three children Victor Allen, Hope Scroggins and Beryl "Little Scottie" Scroggins Jr, Five Grandchildren One Great grandson. One Sister Teddy Burks and One Brother Henry Allen. A host of nieces,nephews,cousins and other relatives. Three special friends Virginia Cox, Pat Ballman and Joan Kirkland. A Private Graveside service will be held Tuesday July 2nd at Beech Grove Cemetery at 12:00pm. Services are entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019