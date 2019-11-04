|
Martha Sue Wall
Muncie - Martha Sue Wall, 88, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on October 11, 1931, the daughter of Ray and Reba (Johnson) Powell and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Mrs. Wall retired from Industrial Trust Savings Bank after over twenty-five years of service. Then she became a teacher's aide with Muncie Community Schools.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabell. Martha was former member of Soroptimist International. She was an avid collector of cook books, Hummel figurines, and unique tea pots.
Surviving are her daughter, Rita J. Olson (husband, Robert), Granger; her son, Kevin J. Wall (wife, Jennifer), Muncie; four grandchildren, Jennifer Moore (husband, Bill), Robert "Hank" Olson IV (wife, Tracy), Kyle Kilgore (wife, Jennifer), and Elizabeth Clevenger (husband, Jason); ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend Dixie VanCamp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, D. Rex Wall; two brothers, Ray Powell, Jr. and Jerry E. Powell; and a sister, Esther Dunn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St., Muncie, IN 47305 or Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Elm Croft.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019