Westfield - Westfield: Martha C. Wolfe, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Westfield. Martha was born at home near Albany Indiana on February 16, 1933 to Frederick Andrew and Esther Reed Clark. She was a 1951 DeSoto High School Graduate. Martha then went on to Ball State Teachers College graduating with a degree in Home Economics. After graduating, she started working in the Delaware County Extension Office as an Assistant Home Demonstration Agent. In 1957, Martha started working at Purdue University in the State Extension Office. She came back to Daleville High School and taught Home Economics in 1959, after marrying Fred Wolfe in August of that year. After having her family, Martha went back to work in 1966 as the Home Demonstration Agent for Delaware County. She worked in that position until she retired in March 1993.
Martha was active with many organizations including chairman of the State extension Home Economist Association, Phi Upsilon Omicron at Ball State, Epsilon Sigma Phi Extension Service Honorary, Ball Hospital Auxiliary, 4-H leader and cub scout leader. She was a past member of the Delaware Chapel and Desoto United Methodist Church. Martha and Fred were long time members of College Avenue United Methodist church.
Surviving Martha are Son: Andrew Hobert Wolfe (Jodi), daughter: Julia Lyn Reed (David), Grandchildren: Ben Reed (Lauren), Tyler Reed (Abbie), Sarah Elizabeth Wolfe, Joseph Andrew Wolfe and Great Granddaughter: Adeline Reed.
Her parents: Frederick and Esther, husband: Fred, brothers: Robert Reed Clark, Gene Franklin Clark and Dr. Frederick Andrew Clark preceded Martha in death.
Funeral services will be held at College Avenue United Methodist Church on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:30 with Pastor Lisa Schubert Nowling officiating. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 until the time of service. The family requests memorials be sent to College Avenue United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019