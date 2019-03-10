Resources
More Obituaries for Marty Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marty Lee Neal


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marty Lee Neal Obituary
Marty Lee Neal

Muncie - Marty Lee Neal, 56, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 25, 1963 in Muncie, the son of Ray Neal and Marsha D. (Morris) Barth.

Marty graduated from Cowan High School. He worked as a machinist for several places, City Machine, H & M Machine, and Ken-Bar in Muncie.

He was an avid fisherman and loved boating. Marty loved his family, he was a loving father, son, and brother.

He will sadly be missed by his children, Tyler Neal and Danielle Neal (William Johnson); mother, Marsha Barth; sister, Kellie Rogers; aunt and uncle, Toni and Dave Campbell; and several nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Morris.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condones may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.