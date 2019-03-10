|
|
Marty Lee Neal
Muncie - Marty Lee Neal, 56, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 25, 1963 in Muncie, the son of Ray Neal and Marsha D. (Morris) Barth.
Marty graduated from Cowan High School. He worked as a machinist for several places, City Machine, H & M Machine, and Ken-Bar in Muncie.
He was an avid fisherman and loved boating. Marty loved his family, he was a loving father, son, and brother.
He will sadly be missed by his children, Tyler Neal and Danielle Neal (William Johnson); mother, Marsha Barth; sister, Kellie Rogers; aunt and uncle, Toni and Dave Campbell; and several nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Morris.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condones may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019